Eagles GM Confident in Carson Wentz Despite Taking Jalen Hurts in 2020 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are the current clubhouse leaders for the most head-scratching pick of the NFL draft after grabbing quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round on Friday.

With Carson Wentz squarely in control of the offense, the No. 53 overall pick seemed like a perfect opportunity to continue building around him. Instead, the Eagles drafted Wentz's insurance policy.

According to general manager Howie Roseman, the pick aligns with the team's philosophy on player development.

"We've shown how we feel about Carson with our actions with the players we've surrounded him with and the contract we gave him," Roseman said per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We believe this is the guy who can lead us to our next Super Bowl. But we see ourselves as quarterback developers. This is who we are."

Since being named the Eagles vice president of football administration in 2006, Roseman has now been a part of drafting seven quarterbacks for the franchise: Kevin Kolb, Mike Kafka, Matt Barkley, Nick Foles, Carson Wentz, Clayton Thorson and now Hurts.

Only Foles and Wentz have seen sustained success in the NFL. Of the remaining five only Kolb saw regular playing time, starting seven games over four seasons in Philadelphia.

Roseman is certainly not afraid to take a chance on a quarterback, but rarely has he gone for one in the second round. Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 while Foles was a third-round pick in 2012.

That's not to say grabbing a back-up for Wentz isn't a need for Philadelphia. The North Dakota State alum has already suffered an ACL tear, rib injury, back injury and a concussion in four NFL seasons. To not have a capable backup—as the team managed to do with Foles in 2017—would be malpractice.

What's peculiar here is that they sprung for Hurts at a time when the most coveted quarterbacks—Jordan Love, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert—had already been selected and long before the next quarterback was taken.

If Roseman believes Hurts can use his dual-threat abilities to fill a Taysom Hill-like role—as the New Orleans Saints have popularized—the pick could be a boon.

But with needs at cornerback, linebacker and offensive line, springing for Hurts is a questionable move. That the team felt the need to come out and reassure fans and media that Wentz is still the franchise quarterback only helps to underscore that notion.