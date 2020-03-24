Cam Newton Rumors: Patriots Don't 'Have Any Immediate Interest' in QB

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots don't "have any immediate interest" in quarterback Cam Newton, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers were set to release Newton after being unable to work out a trade.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Cam 'Hungrier Than Ever' After Injuries Cleared During Physical

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cam 'Hungrier Than Ever' After Injuries Cleared During Physical

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Buck Is Commentating Fans' Twitter Videos

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Appreciating the Underappreciated Stephen Gostkowski

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Appreciating the Underappreciated Stephen Gostkowski

    CBS Boston
    via CBS Boston