Cam Newton Rumors: Patriots Don't 'Have Any Immediate Interest' in QB

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots don't "have any immediate interest" in quarterback Cam Newton, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers were set to release Newton after being unable to work out a trade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.