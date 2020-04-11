Jordan Love Rumors: Patriots, Packers, Saints, Redskins, More Interested in QB

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Jordan Love has become one of the most discussed prospects in the 2020 NFL draft, with a number of teams doing background work on the Utah State quarterback.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Chargers are among the teams doing "varying levels of homework" on Love.



