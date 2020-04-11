Jordan Love Rumors: Patriots, Packers, Saints, Redskins, More Interested in QB

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 11, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. After turning heads last month at the Senior Bowl, Love delivered with another impressive workout Thursday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Jordan Love has become one of the most discussed prospects in the 2020 NFL draft, with a number of teams doing background work on the Utah State quarterback. 

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Chargers are among the teams doing "varying levels of homework" on Love. 

                    

