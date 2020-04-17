Mel Kiper Jr. Thinks Patriots Would Aggressively Pursue Tua Trade If He Falls

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 18, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The New England Patriots may be looking to pull off a major move should Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa begin to slide when the NFL draft kicks off Thursday. 

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Pats would be aggressive in trying to trade up to snatch Tagovailoa if his draft stock continues to fall.

Recent reports have suggested teams at the top of the draft are wary of selecting the former Crimson Tide star because of injury concerns following his hip surgery in November. 

      

