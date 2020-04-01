Patriots Rumors: Jarrett Stidham Has 'Inside Track' on Starting QB Job

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have been relatively quiet in the quarterback market since Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

There is a reason for that, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe:

"Barring unforeseen circumstances, Stidham appears to have the inside track on the starting job. ... The Patriots like Stidham, but they also recognize that everyone is an unknown commodity until they step under center for the first time in live action.

At this point, a source has said the Patriots have expressed no interest in signing Cam Newton or trading for Andy Dalton—the two most popular speculated moves—nor do they have the cap space to make such a transaction.

So it'll be Stidham. It’d hardly be a surprise if they open camp with [Brian] Hoyer as the starter and force Stidham to wrest away the job, but a dose of adversity should help the kid if that’s the route they choose. Either way, as long as Stidham maintains his pace from last summer, it should be his job."

The Pats signed veteran backup Brian Hoyer to a one-year contract following his release from the Indianapolis Colts. The 34-year-old was enticed by the opportunity to compete for a starting job:

New England drafted Stidham in the fourth round last year, and he spent his rookie campaign backing up arguably the best quarterback of all time. The 23-year-old has familiarity with the Patriots system, but so does Hoyer.

Hoyer was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2009. The Michigan State alumnus backed up Brady through 2011 prior to leaving the Patriots for stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013-14), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016) and San Francisco 49ers (2017) before returning to New England in November 2017 until his release in August 2019.

Hoyer is 16-22 with 8,910 yards, 43 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 38 games as an NFL starter.

Stidham's game experience is much more limited as a pro with just 14 yards and one pick on 2-of-4 passing across three appearances last season.

However, Patriots veteran cornerback and team captain Devin McCourty spoke highly of Stidham during his Double Coverage podcast with his twin brother and fellow Pats defensive back Jason McCourty late last month (h/t NFL.com):

"To me, the best thing for Stiddy was that he had to go against our defense every week. He didn't have it easy. I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we'd make eye contact and he'd just start smiling and laughing.

To me, there were weeks where he was just on point. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I've got to know him off the field as well. He's a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature."

Stidham played college football at Baylor (2015) before transferring to Auburn, where he completed 63.6 percent of this throws for 5,952 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 picks across 17 games in 2017 and '18.