Dana White: UFC Will Hold Cards May 9, May 13 and May 16 amid COVID-19

UFC President Dana White said Friday the promotion is planning to resume operations amid the coronavirus pandemic with three events in eight days starting May 9.

"We're having fights May 9, then another card May 13, then May 16," he told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Instagram Live (via Marc Raimondi of ESPN). "We're doing Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday. We're gonna knock out three shows in a week."

Here's a look at the projected UFC 249 card for May 9:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

According to Friday's announcement from UFC, the three scheduled events will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

