Dana White: UFC Will Hold Cards May 9, May 13 and May 16 amid COVID-19

Dana White: UFC Will Hold Cards May 9, May 13 and May 16 amid COVID-19April 24, 2020
UFC President Dana White said Friday the promotion is planning to resume operations amid the coronavirus pandemic with three events in eight days starting May 9.
"We're having fights May 9, then another card May 13, then May 16," he told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Instagram Live (via Marc Raimondi of ESPN). "We're doing Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday. We're gonna knock out three shows in a week."
Here's a look at the projected UFC 249 card for May 9:
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
- Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
- Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum
- Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
- Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
- Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
According to Friday's announcement from UFC, the three scheduled events will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
