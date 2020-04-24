Giants' Dave Gettleman Explains Why He Wore Mask During 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 24, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: General Manager Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants during the pregame against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman provided a striking moment during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night when cameras caught him donning a face mask while he sat in front of his home computer. 

Now there's a bit more clarity behind that move from the man himself. 

"Well, I have a young IT fellow over here with me," Gettleman told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "And we're social distancing. Part of it is the mask. I'm fine."

