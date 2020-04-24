Giants' Dave Gettleman Explains Why He Wore Mask During 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman provided a striking moment during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night when cameras caught him donning a face mask while he sat in front of his home computer.

Now there's a bit more clarity behind that move from the man himself.

"Well, I have a young IT fellow over here with me," Gettleman told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "And we're social distancing. Part of it is the mask. I'm fine."

