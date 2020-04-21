Seahawks GM John Schneider 'Ripped Up Some Walls' in House to Prep for NFL Draft

Seahawks GM John Schneider 'Ripped Up Some Walls' in House to Prep for NFL DraftApril 21, 2020
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks' general manager John Schneider has apparently gone to great lengths in order to be prepared for the virtual NFL draft this week.
The GM told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz he's "ripped up some walls" in his home to make the technology work in time for the first round of the 2020 draft on Thursday night:
