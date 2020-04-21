Lions' IT Director Will Be in Winnebago in GM's Driveway for Entire NFL Draft

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

You may not know the name Steve Lancaster, but he just may be one of the most important members of the Detroit Lions organization during the NFL draft. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lancaster—who serves as the team's director of IT—will be "stationed in a Winnebago in [general manager Bob Quinn's] driveway for all hours of the three-day NFL draft, in case there are any technical issues. Lancaster will go home each night, then return to the RV for draft's resumption."

                                 

