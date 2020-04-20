Report: 2020 NFL Draft Mock Test Suffered Technical Glitch on Bengals' 1st Pick

Report: 2020 NFL Draft Mock Test Suffered Technical Glitch on Bengals' 1st PickApril 20, 2020
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Just a few days away from the start of the 2020 NFL draft, the league is still having technical problems with the virtual format.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL held a mock draft Monday afternoon to prepare for Thursday's first round, but it didn't go as planned.
"Mock draft today already technical glitch w Cincinnatis 1st pick!!! Brutal," one participant texted Schefter.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
