Report: 2020 NFL Draft Mock Test Suffered Technical Glitch on Bengals' 1st Pick

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Just a few days away from the start of the 2020 NFL draft, the league is still having technical problems with the virtual format. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL held a mock draft Monday afternoon to prepare for Thursday's first round, but it didn't go as planned. 

"Mock draft today already technical glitch w Cincinnatis 1st pick!!! Brutal," one participant texted Schefter.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

