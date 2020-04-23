2020 Dolphins Schedule: Examining Top Defenses Tua Will Face with New Squad

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Following months of speculation, Tua Tagovailoa landed with the Miami Dolphins after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.

The Alabama quarterback was one of the biggest stories of the event, showcasing impressive talent on the field during his college career but creating questions about his durability after dealing with hip, ankle and hand injuries.

He will try to earn the starting job with Miami, although Ryan Fitzpatrick will compete to be QB1 to start the season.

If Tagovailoa does see the field as a rookie, he will be challenged right away with some tough defenses on the 2020 schedule.

Dolphins Home Opponents

Dolphins Road Opponents

Analysis

The AFC East won't exactly give Tagovailoa a welcome mat to start his career.

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed last season, giving the quarterback four difficult matchups right out of the gate.

Buffalo was tough on all levels and brings back much of its roster, which could help the team compete for a division title. New England lost key players like Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy, but Bill Belichick is still running the show.

The Patriots have never lost to a rookie quarterback at Gillette Stadium under Belichick.

Even the New York Jets have improved on that side of the ball, ranking No. 7 in the NFL in yards allowed last season.

Meanwhile, the non-divisional games won't be a cakewalk either. The Dolphins face both Super Bowl finalists this season in the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the latter representing the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL in 2019.

There are also tough secondaries down the line in the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

There are a few breaks during the year, notably the Arizona Cardinals and the No. 31 pass defense, but this is a tough schedule. This could cause the Dolphins to stick with Fitzpatrick until the rookie is ready.