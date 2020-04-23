Jalen Hurts Doing Throwing Drills on Day of 2020 NFL Draft

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The grind apparently never stops for Jalen Hurts.

On Thursday, agent Nicole Lynn said she called the quarterback to wish him luck on the day of the 2020 NFL draft only to find out he was doing throwing drills while he waits.

"And THIS is why he is going to make a great pro," Lynn wrote. "The grind literally never stops for him!"

Hurts started his collegiate career at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a freshman and sophomore. However, he was replaced during the team's championship victory in his sophomore season by Tua Tagovailoa, and he eventually transferred to Oklahoma.

All Hurts did at his second stop was throw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 1,298 yards and 20 scores on the ground as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The next stop is the NFL, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Indianapolis Colts to take Hurts in the second round in his most recent mock draft.