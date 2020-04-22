Rob Gronkowski on Patriots: Can't Say It's an Easy Organization to Play For

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Returning to the NFL after a one-year retirement, Rob Gronkowski opened up about the nine seasons he spent playing for the New England Patriots.

Speaking to CBS Sports HQ, Gronkowski said he "can't say (the Patriots) are an easy organization to play for" before adding he's "definitely" going to take things he learned in New England with him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they acquired Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick from the Patriots for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

The trade reunites Gronkowski and Tom Brady after playing together in New England from 2010-18.

Gronkowski's comments about the Patriots echo what Josh Gordon told reporters about the team after their Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last season:

"For me, initially, it was a culture shock. It was definitely different. But I think as I grew in this environment and got to observe other young men, grew to organize and act professionally—and expectations were high, and it wasn't anything more than what I think they knew that they could do, what was being asked of them—I knew it was all right, this is the way it's done here. I could get with it or look to transition somewhere else."

The environment and culture established by Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick might be tough, but it's led to an incredible run of success over the past 20 years.

Gronkowski was an instrumental part of New England's last three Super Bowl titles. The 30-year-old racked up 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns on 521 receptions in 115 regular-season games. He had 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 playoff games.