Langston Galloway Talks Favorite Jordan Shoes, Derrick Rose, More in B/R AMA

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Langston Galloway dropped into the B/R app Wednesday to answer some pressing questions in an AMA session.

Prior to the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was enjoying one of the most productive years of his career, averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 assists through 66 games.

The 28-year-old opened up about a number of subjects, including playing alongside Derrick Rose in Detroit's backcourt, his time in the NBA so far and some of his favorite kicks.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@AchintyaFeram: What are your favorite Jordans?

Jordan 13s, the He Got Games. Favorite of all time.

@wydluca: Favorite kobe?

The Kobe 4 and 5s.

@JAVIMATS: Favorite shoe of the off white "the ten"

Probably the Chicago Off-White 1s, the best colorway to come out.

@wydluca: Favorite snaker you don’t have yet?

The Grateful 3s or the Jeter 11s. A guy just offered them to me too but a size 12, and I can't fit a 12.

@Flight_reacts: Favorite Travis Scott shoe?

I don't want to say SB because it just came out...but yeah, imma go SB. I know everyone's hyped up about that.

@Rhettro: What is it like playing alongside Derrick Rose?

It's amazing. Hall of Famer. I can't wait to see what he continues to do going forward with him being healthy.

@vic4life: What is it like playing with Blake Griffin? Is he a mentor in any way to you?

Huge mentor. His approach to each and every game is what I really take away...how he prepares, his focus, I love that.

@riptidetrojan: How did you react to Andre [Drummond] being traded to the Cavs?

I was sick, never want to see anybody get traded. It was difficult for sure.

@IceTraeForThreee: Who was your favorite superstar to play beside?

Melo. He really is a teacher, lot of people don't give him credit for that. He knows how to teach, helps guys who want to learn.

@LBJ23MVP: Who is the funniest teammate you've had?

Iman Shumpert. Real self-motivated but at the same time, really intricate with a lot of his answers.

@4thball: Most expensive shoe in your collection

The LeBron Stewie Griffins. Prized possession. Going on three or four years now. Came across those, was like, never gonna let these go.

@Trent_Williams10: If I'm starting a shoe collection what's my number 1 shoe I got to have?

You start wherever you want--your story, your collection.

@jscrap_9: What is the best shoe to buy if you have a tight budget, and just want some nice street wear shoes?

I would say the Jordan 34s, best basketball shoe right now to wear. SOmething to walk around in, the Nike Reacts or some SBs.

@christian: why did you decide to sign with Q4 instead of the traditional nike, adidas, puma, etc. route?

They gave me equity in the company and also they gave me an opportunity to wear and create my own sneaker, so that was a big power play for me. To have your own signature line and create what you want, that's what it's all about.

@Vady: Are you staying with Q4 for the rest of your career. Why?

This upcoming summer I'll be a sneaker free agent, so we'll see what's next.

@rock__man: What's your go-to shoe for games?

I have my own shoe, own Q4 line. Rocking my LG 9s every single game.

@StephMessi: Curry and Klay or LeBron and Wade?

Curry and Klay because they're my size. But LeBron and Wade, unstoppable.

@JCTheLit: What NBA legend do you wish you could have played with?

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. His focus and work ethic were incredible.

@AndrewMayer777: Who do you want to dunk on the most?

Boban.

@IceTraeForThreee: What is the strangest in-game interaction you've had with another player at any level?

Maybe somebody walking into the wrong tunnel.

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

My first game at the Garden, against the Rockets on TNT.

@CrowBird24: After your first NBA paycheck, what was the first thing you bought?

My wife's engagement ring.

@Ryanmurph9: What was your best moment at Saint Joes?

Winning the A10 tournament, definitely the defining moment in my career. We started out like 10-20 my freshman year, so winning the tournament was pretty cool.

@DumdDingus: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

I wish I ate that, I'm vegan now...but Chick-fil-A.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

Sky's the Limit by Lil Wayne.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

A million miles? I don't know.