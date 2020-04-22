Mark Wahlberg, LL Cool J, Myron Rolle Among Celtics' Guest Zoom Speakers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

Actor Mark Wahlberg, center, sits courtside with his wife, Rhea Durham, right, during an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics may be rivals with the Los Angeles Lakers, but they can apparently go a little Hollywood, too. 

General manager Danny Ainge revealed actor Mark Wahlberg and rapper/actor LL Cool J are among the celebrities who have made appearances on the team's Zoom calls thus far with the 2019-20 season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, per Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal.

Wahlberg is famously from the Boston area and a big Celtics fan who regularly attends games.

They aren't the only ones who made appearances on the Celtics' Zoom calls, as Ainge also said former Florida State defensive back Myron Rolle, who the Tennessee Titans selected in the 2010 NFL draft, also joined.

Rolle surely offered a unique perspective given the current pandemic, as the Rhodes Scholar did not play football professionally and instead pursued a different career path. Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean noted he is a third-year neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School who has been a frontline worker treating COVID-19 patients. 

As for a potential return to basketball, Ainge said, "I'm holding out hope we are going to play basketball this year...I don't have any inside information on that," per Robb.

Video Play Button

Related

    Mark Wahlberg, LL Cool J Among C's Guest Zoom Speakers

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Mark Wahlberg, LL Cool J Among C's Guest Zoom Speakers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting 2009 NBA Class 📝

    Steph to the Clippers? Harden to the Grizzlies? This draft was stacked ⬇️

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Re-Drafting 2009 NBA Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Perkins: Thunder Beat Warriors in 2016 WCF If They Trade for Me

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Perkins: Thunder Beat Warriors in 2016 WCF If They Trade for Me

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    MVPs Nobody Saw Coming 👀

    B/R ranks six out-of-nowhere MVP seasons ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MVPs Nobody Saw Coming 👀

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report