Mark Wahlberg, LL Cool J, Myron Rolle Among Celtics' Guest Zoom Speakers

The Boston Celtics may be rivals with the Los Angeles Lakers, but they can apparently go a little Hollywood, too.

General manager Danny Ainge revealed actor Mark Wahlberg and rapper/actor LL Cool J are among the celebrities who have made appearances on the team's Zoom calls thus far with the 2019-20 season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, per Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal.

Wahlberg is famously from the Boston area and a big Celtics fan who regularly attends games.

They aren't the only ones who made appearances on the Celtics' Zoom calls, as Ainge also said former Florida State defensive back Myron Rolle, who the Tennessee Titans selected in the 2010 NFL draft, also joined.

Rolle surely offered a unique perspective given the current pandemic, as the Rhodes Scholar did not play football professionally and instead pursued a different career path. Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean noted he is a third-year neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School who has been a frontline worker treating COVID-19 patients.

As for a potential return to basketball, Ainge said, "I'm holding out hope we are going to play basketball this year...I don't have any inside information on that," per Robb.