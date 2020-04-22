Andre Drummond Speaks on Cavs-Pistons Trade, Future Contract and NBA Hiatus

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond remained diplomatic about the trade that ended his seven-and-a-half-year run with the Detroit Pistons.

In an interview with SB Nation's Michael Pina, Drummond said the move was one of the realities of playing in the NBA:

"For me it was just a part of the game, a part of the business, and I just happened to be falling into it, so it was definitely a different experience for me. Do I have any hard feelings for Detroit? No. Do I have anything negative to say about it? No. Because at the end of the day that was home for me. And they’ve always been good to me, so I have nothing negative to say about that. I’m in Cleveland now so that’s all I can worry about now."

The two-time All-Star has a $28.8 million player option for the 2020-21 season, with Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reporting April 16 he's likely to opt in for next year.

Drummond told Pina he has yet to make a final decision because the COVID-19 pandemic has halted any long-term planning for the time being. He also explained how the NBA's indefinite hiatus and the general emphasis on remaining indoors has affected his daily routine:

"The past few weeks, it's been crazy. Just not doing anything, locked in the house and really not knowing what's going on. So I think the unknown is probably the most crazy thing for me right now. I'm getting a ton of time to spend with my family, which is really good for me. Obviously you don't normally get to spend so much time with loved ones, so that's been good. But other than that it's kind of just a waiting game right now."

