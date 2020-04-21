Report: Korey Foreman Decommits from Clemson; No. 1 CFB Recruit in Class of 2021

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Defensive end Korey Foreman has decommitted from the Clemson Tigers, according to The Athletic's Grace Raynor on Tuesday.

"Distance from home played a factor for the defensive end and California native," Raynor added.

A 5-star recruit, Foreman is 247Sports' top-ranked overall prospect in the class of 2021.

Foreman committed to Clemson on Jan. 26.

"After the Clemson visit, I was originally supposed to also visit Georgia, Alabama and LSU too," Foreman said in early February, per 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "Last summer I visited all those schools but Clemson just felt like home to me. It's where I'm supposed to be and where I felt God leading me."

However, the 6'4", 265-pounder foreshadowed he was questioning his decision over the weekend:

Foreman told TigerNet.com's David Hood on Sunday that he was upset with Clemson because of head coach Dabo Swinney's policy prohibiting commits from taking official visits elsewhere. "I feel like I've earned them," Foreman said.

Foreman added:

"I've talked to the coaches, and they have explained how they feel about it. They let me know what would happen if I did take a visit. There are some things I need to think about, but that isn't my main focus. My main focus is the first game of my senior season.

[...]

"Everything is real [with Clemson], and I knew when I got there that it was a great place. I loved talking to the coaches, and they have a record of putting guys in the league. So I have some things to think about, but really, my focus is on my high school season."

Foreman confirmed that he would be open to taking a visit to Clemson.

247Sports' Charles Power evaluated Foreman on March 31 and compared him to New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cameron Jordan:

"Combines his initial quickness off the line with an array of pass rush moves and skills. Can dip and bend off the edge in addition to walking offensive linemen back with his strong hands and bull rush. Plays for a top high school program in Southern California and faces top competition on a weekly basis. Missed approximately half of his junior season with a knee injury, but showed his reactive quickness and plus play strength prior to going down. "Has the skill set to be an ideal edge-setting strong-side defensive end but could potentially reach the size where he could play multiple spots along the defensive line depending on scheme and down and distance. Continues to look like one of the top overall prospects in the 2021 cycle and one of the more talented defensive linemen to come out of Southern California in several cycles."

The Centennial High School product has 27 total offers, including programs closer to home such as USC, Oregon and Arizona State.

High school seniors are allotted five official visits.