JJ Redick Defends 76ers' Brett Brown: 'I Would Love to Play for Brett Again'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Despite speculation about Brett Brown's future with the Philadelphia 76ers, JJ Redick doesn't think his former head coach is the problem for the organization.

Speaking to Derek Bodner on the Sixers Beat Podcast, Redick said he "would love to play for [Brown] again," and the coach "isn't the problem if there is a problem" for the Sixers.

Redick played under Brown with the 76ers for two seasons from 2017-19 before signing with the New Orleans Pelicans last summer.

Brown has been under intense scrutiny for much of the past two seasons, most notably last year during Philadelphia's playoff run.

Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote last May that Brown likely "needs an NBA Finals berth to keep his job," and he had "little chance of surviving a second-round exit.”

That was written the day before Philadelphia lost Game 7 to the Toronto Raptors in the second round on Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater.

The Sixers chose to keep Brown this season, though his job security remains a significant question mark.

There were high expectations for the 76ers after signing Al Horford and acquiring Josh Richardson from the Miami Heat last offseason, but their 39-26 record at the time the season was suspended on March 12 had them in the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Per NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand is "more likely" to fire Brown than attempt to trade either Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons after this season.

Brown has been the 76ers head coach since the start of "The Process" era in 2013-14. The 59-year-old won 75 games total in his first four seasons, but has gone 142-87 with two playoff appearances since the start of 2017-18.