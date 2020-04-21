Bradley Beal on Criticizing Wizards: 'Not Like I'm S--tting on My Teammates'

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

Bradley Beal acknowledges he hasn't done everything right in a frustrating season for the Washington Wizards. That said, it doesn't sound like he regrets his occasional expressions of exasperation.

"[In] those moments probably not be as—I won't say public—but open about it or visible with it,” Beal told Fred Katz of The Athletic. "Just kind of [keep it] in the locker room, behind closed doors. But at the same time, that obviously just shows my passion for the game, so it's not like I'm s--tting on my teammates or anything like that or my team. I just want more out of everybody. I want more out of myself. I want more out of us."

Beal ripped the Wizards' culture in January, saying the team didn't have "that winning attitude, winning habits" after a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Wizards, unquestionably Beal's team for the first time in his career, were 24-40 when the NBA season was indefinitely postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You more or less have to be more critical of yourself more than your team, because, at the end of the day, everybody kinda looks to you for advice or encouragement, confidence in a way," Beal said of the lessons he has learned this season.

