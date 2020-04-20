Michigan AD Warde Manuel Voluntarily Takes 5% Pay Cut Through 2020 Amid COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 21, 2020

Warde J. Manuel, Director of Athletics, University of Michigan, watches before in the an NCAA football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has taken a voluntary 5 percent pay cut through the 2020 calendar year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he announced in a statement Monday:

"I have not yet asked anyone else in our department to consider voluntary reductions in their salary," Manuel relayed in the statement. "Our head coaches have ALL been supportive of everything I have asked them to do as we deal with our current situation and our next 12-18 months."

MLive.com's Aaron McMann added:

"Manuel, who is in the fifth year of his original five-year appointment, was set to make a salary of $990,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to public documents. A 5 percent reduction would net a loss of $49,500 for Manuel over the course of 12 months; so a seventh-month cut (from May to December) would net an approximate loss of $28,875."

The university also announced a hiring freeze in an email to faculty and staff Monday, per MLive.com's Steve Marowski, that disclosed an anticipated financial loss between $400 million and $1 billion by the beginning of 2021. As a result, employees won't see an increase in base salary until at least the end of the 2020-21 budget year.

