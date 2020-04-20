Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Raising Money for Potential Mets Bid

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez spent 12 seasons with the New York Yankees, but he apparently won't let an intracity rivalry stand in the way of MLB ownership.

Variety's Scott Soshnick reported Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez "have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital" for a potential purchase of the New York Mets.

The New York Post's Thornton McEnery reported in February that Rodriguez was starting to show some interest in the Mets.

"[Rodriguez] genuinely loves the Mets," one source said in the story. "He and J.Lo have talked about him buying a team ever since Jeter got the Marlins."

McEnery alluded to the fact that the three-time MVP would need to seek outside help in order to follow through.

The Wilpon family appeared to have a deal in place to make Steve Cohen the majority owner. Soshnick reported in December for Bloomberg that Cohen would assume as much as 80 percent of the franchise in a deal that would set the Mets' total value at $2.6 billion.

However, the New York Daily News' Deesha Thosar reported in February that Cohen was backing away from the proposed agreement because of a disagreement over how long the Wilpons would retain controlling interest.

Were he and Lopez to join in any Mets ownership group, Rodriguez would be following former teammate Derek Jeter into the owner's box.

Jeter has a minority stake in the Miami Marlins. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, he paid $25 million as the Marlins changed hands in 2017, with Bruce Sherman serving as the lead investor.

Having Jeter and Rodriguez in the same division would certainly create a dynamic ripe for drama.