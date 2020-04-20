UFC's Amanda Nunes Won't Fight Felicia Spencer on May 9 Because of COVID-19

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes won't fight May 9 should UFC stage an event on that date.

"Actually, I'm not fighting May 9," Nunes said to CBS Sports' Brian Campbell on Monday. "I'm going to fight, [but] I don't know yet. I don't think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let's see what is going to happen. But I'm not fighting [May 9]."

Nunes was originally scheduled to fight Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The company announced Monday the pay-per-view was being scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spencer told ESPN's Marc Raimondi and Ariel Helwani that UFC informed her to prepare for a June fight instead.

