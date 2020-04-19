Video: Michael Jordan Hilariously Talks Playing Injured in 'The Last Dance'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Nobody can ever accuse Michael Jordan of being a glass-half-empty person.

ESPN's documentary The Last Dance chronicling Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls debuted Sunday, and his journey battling back from a broken foot in his second season took center stage for a stretch. It also played into the overall theme of the documentary with tension between the players and front office, as it made it clear Jordan's distrust of management was born at the time.

He was told there was a 10 percent chance coming back too soon could end his career, and while the front office saw that as a risk it was unwilling to take, he looked at the bright side.

"Depends on how f--king bad the headache is," Jordan said when owner Jerry Reinsdorf asked if he would take a pill for a headache if nine would heal him and one would kill him.

Eventually, an agreement was reached that he would play seven minutes per half, which only served to frustrate him more. The Bulls still made the playoffs thanks to a game-winning shot from John Paxson against the Indiana Pacers in a must-win contest, which set the stage for Jordan's famous 63-point explosion in the first round against the Boston Celtics.

If he played it safe, that game would have never happened.