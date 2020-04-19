Video: Michael Jordan Hilariously Talks Playing Injured in 'The Last Dance'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

BOSTON - DECEMBER 18: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the NBA game at the FleetCenter on December 18, 1995 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1995 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Nobody can ever accuse Michael Jordan of being a glass-half-empty person.

ESPN's documentary The Last Dance chronicling Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls debuted Sunday, and his journey battling back from a broken foot in his second season took center stage for a stretch. It also played into the overall theme of the documentary with tension between the players and front office, as it made it clear Jordan's distrust of management was born at the time.

He was told there was a 10 percent chance coming back too soon could end his career, and while the front office saw that as a risk it was unwilling to take, he looked at the bright side.

"Depends on how f--king bad the headache is," Jordan said when owner Jerry Reinsdorf asked if he would take a pill for a headache if nine would heal him and one would kill him.

Eventually, an agreement was reached that he would play seven minutes per half, which only served to frustrate him more. The Bulls still made the playoffs thanks to a game-winning shot from John Paxson against the Indiana Pacers in a must-win contest, which set the stage for Jordan's famous 63-point explosion in the first round against the Boston Celtics.

Video Play Button

If he played it safe, that game would have never happened.

Related

    Pippen: 'I'm Not Gonna F--k My Summer Up'

    Scottie details why he delayed surgery in 1997

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pippen: 'I'm Not Gonna F--k My Summer Up'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Wade: MJ 'Was Chosen to Be the GOAT'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Wade: MJ 'Was Chosen to Be the GOAT'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Moments from 'The Last Dance'

    Episodes 1 and 2 are over. Scroll through the comments to see all the reactions from MJ doc premiere ⬇️

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Top Moments from 'The Last Dance'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Execs Discuss Creation of HORSE Competition, NBA 2K Players Tournament

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs Discuss Creation of HORSE Competition, NBA 2K Players Tournament

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report