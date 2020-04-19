Patriots Insider Says It's Not 'If' NE Pick a QB, but 'When' in 2020 NFL Draft

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly aren't done addressing the hole future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady left behind when he decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last month.

"New England is picking at No. 23, and with just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the roster, the question is less 'if' the Patriots select a quarterback, but 'when,'" ESPN's Mike Reiss reported about the Patriots' believed mentality entering the 2020 NFL draft.

Reiss went on to project who could be the best fit in New England: "Credibility matters. So when ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote before last year's draft that Stidham was the best QB fit for the Patriots, and then the Patriots selected Stidham in the fourth round (No. 133), it made me seek out Bowen's opinion of this year's crop of signal-callers. Bowen's choice for the Patriots: Washington's Jacob Eason."

Stidham appeared in three regular-season games as a rookie behind Brady. The 23-year-old went just 2-of-4 for 14 yards and an interception.

The Patriots signed veteran backup Brian Hoyer on March 22, marking the 34-year-old's third stint in New England.

