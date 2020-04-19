FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup: Mohamed Daramy Beats Jesper Karlstrom to Win Title

STR/Associated Press

It took a golden goal, but FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy is your #StayAndPlay Cup champion after defeating Djurgardens midfielder Jesper Karlstrom 2-1 on Sunday.

It was the second golden goal winner of the day for Daramy, who also knocked off AIK's Nabil Bahoui in the other semi. That win was one of the highlights of the tournament, as he scored a late equalizer to force extra time before netting the golden goal winner.

The championship winner came after the teams exchanged goals within minutes of each other in the second half.

"I was just patient and I knew if I played like I did, I would get chances and one would go in and it did," Daramy said of his two golden goals on the day, per the ESPN2 broadcast.

Karlstrom advanced to the final by upsetting Brondby IF midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, utilizing a cagey, ball-control style to stymie the explosive attack of Lindstrom.

The #StayAndPlay Cup had 20 players from 20 different clubs, including Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, PSG's Juan Bernat, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Tottenham's Serge Aurier, among others.

The event was put on in an effort to raise money for the Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, with Electronic Arts donating $1 million to the organization.