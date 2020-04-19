FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup: Mohamed Daramy Beats Jesper Karlstrom to Win Title

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Basaksehir's Martin Skrtel right, fights for the ball with Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy, left, during a Europa League top 16 first leg soccer match between Basaksehir and Copenhagen, in Istanbul, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo)
STR/Associated Press

It took a golden goal, but FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy is your #StayAndPlay Cup champion after defeating Djurgardens midfielder Jesper Karlstrom 2-1 on Sunday.

It was the second golden goal winner of the day for Daramy, who also knocked off AIK's Nabil Bahoui in the other semi. That win was one of the highlights of the tournament, as he scored a late equalizer to force extra time before netting the golden goal winner.

The championship winner came after the teams exchanged goals within minutes of each other in the second half.

"I was just patient and I knew if I played like I did, I would get chances and one would go in and it did," Daramy said of his two golden goals on the day, per the ESPN2 broadcast.

Karlstrom advanced to the final by upsetting Brondby IF midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, utilizing a cagey, ball-control style to stymie the explosive attack of Lindstrom. 

The #StayAndPlay Cup had 20 players from 20 different clubs, including Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, PSG's Juan Bernat, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Tottenham's Serge Aurier, among others.

The event was put on in an effort to raise money for the Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, with Electronic Arts donating $1 million to the organization.

Video Play Button

Related

    Aguero to Teach Kids Spanish

    Man City star included on BBC's all-star faculty to home-school kids during lockdown

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Aguero to Teach Kids Spanish

    Sally Weale
    via the Guardian

    Roma Players, Coaches to Give Up 4 Months' Pay

    Players will also top up the wages of other employees: 'We are in this together'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Roma Players, Coaches to Give Up 4 Months' Pay

    Reuters
    via the Guardian

    Report: Juve Agree Terms with Chiesa's Father

    Fiorentina would rather sell star striker to Inter or Man Utd (La Stampa)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Juve Agree Terms with Chiesa's Father

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Man City Sign 16-Year-Old Kluiverth Aguilar

    'Man City saw in Kluiverth Aguilar a talent capable of playing at the highest level'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Sign 16-Year-Old Kluiverth Aguilar

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo