Nebraska Legends Participate in Virtual Spring Football Game Amid COVID-19

John Peterson/Associated Press

Saturday was supposed to be Nebraska football's annual spring game. In past years, that's meant former coach Bo Pelini walking out dressed as a meme of himself, sellout crowds and plenty of hope for next season.

The Cornhuskers weren't about to do away with all the positivity that usually comes from the event. This year, they took the game online with a partially simulated spring game boasting rosters full of the school's most legendary players.

Instead of getting a glimpse at future stars, the Red-White Game was highlighted by the play of Tommie Frazier, Eric Crouch, Mike Rozier, Prince Amukamara, Ndamukong Suh and Ahman Green.

The school said it had more than 20,000 viewers streaming the game, which even featured a halftime pep talk from former coach Tom Osborne.

As the second half began, the simulation was halted and current players Cam Taylor-Britt and Wan'Dale Robinson picked up the controllers and began calling shots for their respective sides.

In the end, the White team controlled by Taylor-Britt mustered a 16-point comeback with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to notch a 60-57 overtime victory with Crouch and Green leading the way.