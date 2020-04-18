Nabil Bahoui, Jesper Lindstrom Advance to FIFA 20 Stay and Play Semifinals

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The semifinals of EA Sports' FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup are set after the four quarterfinal matches were contested Saturday on YouTube and Twitch.

EA invited 20 players from some of Europe's most decorated clubs to compete as part of an event created to benefit Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarterfinal Results

Brondby (Jesper Lindstrom) 5-2 Roma (Justin Kluivert)

Djurgardens (Jesper Karlstrom) 3-2 Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

AIK (Nabil Bahoui) 4-0 Lyon (Bruno Guimaraes)

Copenhagen (Mohammed Daramy) 3-1 Porto (Fabio Silva)

Lindstrom has quickly established Brondby as a championship favorite with a series of terrific performances. He scored a dominant 8-2 victory over Marseille (Saif-Eddine Khaoui) and secured a 2-0 win over Chelsea (Cesar Azpilicueta) in the round of 16.

Saturday was no different as he cruised past Kluivert.

Karlstrom and Alexander-Arnold put on a show in the second quarterfinal.

The players traded goals late in the match, with Djurgardens taking the 2-1 lead before a late equalizer forced extra time, where Karlstrom escaped a few dangerous opportunities from Alexander-Arnold before finding the net with the golden-goal winner.

Brondby and Djurgardens will face off in the semifinals.

Bahoui's destruction of Lyon in the quarters is made more impressive when you consider Guimaraes led Les Gones to a 6-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid (Joao Felix) in the previous round. AIK now owns a 10-3 goal differential in the tournament.

Finally, after an evenly matched opening 45 minutes, Daramy took control in the second half and scored twice to pull away to claim a ticket in the final four.

It represented a tougher test for Copenhagen, which won the first two games by a combined 10-2 score, but Daramy's FIFA talent shined through late.

AIK and Copenhagen are set to meet in the second semifinal.

The penultimate round and the championship match will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET).