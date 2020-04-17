Bruno Guimaraes, Nabil Bahoui Advance to FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup Quarterfinals

Giuliano Gomes/Associated Press

The quarterfinals for the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup were supposed to be finalized Friday, but technical difficulties in the final matchup between Sergino Dest and Mo Daramy have caused a delay to the proceedings.

Per EA Sports, an update on the status of the match will be determined as soon as possible.

As things stand, seven of the eight spots in the quarterfinals have been set. Jesper Lindstrom, Justin Kluivert, Fabio Silva and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured their spot in the final eight with wins on Thursday.

Joining that group in the fight to be crowned Stay and Play Cup champion will be Bruno Guimaraes, Nabil Bahoui and Jesper Karlstrom.

Stay and Play Cup Results: April 17

Olympique Lyonnais (Bruno Guimaraes) def. Atletico Madrid (Joao Felix) 6-2



AIK (Nabil Bahoui) def. Manchester City (Phil Foden) 2-1

Djurgarden (Jesper Karlstrom) def. Borussia Dortmund (Achraf Hakimi) 2-1

Ajax (Sergino Dest) vs. FC Copenhagen (Mo Daramy): delayed

Guimaraes and Olympique Lyonnais had no problems in a 6-2 victory over Joao Felix's Atletico Madrid squad.

Things were much more competitive in the next two matches, starting with AIK squaring off with Manchester City.

Controlled by Nabil Bahoui, AIK fell behind 1-0 and could only manage one shot in the first half. Coming out of the intermission, things turned in Bahoui's favor when the winger used Jasir Asani's avatar to tie the score in the 49th minute.

Fast forwarding to the 73rd minute, the Swedish club took the lead for good thanks to some fancy footwork by Stefan Silva.

The matchup between Jesper Karlstrom's Djurgarden squad and Achraf Hakimi's Dortmund was fairly one-sided in favor of Karlstrom. The Swede took a two-goal lead in the second half when Kalle Holmberg scored in the 61st minute.

Dortmund was able to get on the board in the 83rd minute on Jadon Sancho's penalty-kick goal, but Hakimi couldn't regroup his offense down the stretch to tie things up before time expired.