Bruno Guimaraes, Nabil Bahoui Advance to FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup Quarterfinals

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil's Atletico Paranaense celebrates after scoring against Colombia's Deportes Tolima during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Curitiba, Brazil, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Giuliano Gomes)
Giuliano Gomes/Associated Press

The quarterfinals for the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup were supposed to be finalized Friday, but technical difficulties in the final matchup between Sergino Dest and Mo Daramy have caused a delay to the proceedings. 

Per EA Sports, an update on the status of the match will be determined as soon as possible.

As things stand, seven of the eight spots in the quarterfinals have been set. Jesper Lindstrom, Justin Kluivert, Fabio Silva and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured their spot in the final eight with wins on Thursday. 

Joining that group in the fight to be crowned Stay and Play Cup champion will be Bruno Guimaraes, Nabil Bahoui and Jesper Karlstrom

    

Stay and Play Cup Results: April 17

Olympique Lyonnais (Bruno Guimaraes) def. Atletico Madrid (Joao Felix) 6-2

Video Play Button

AIK (Nabil Bahoui) def. Manchester City (Phil Foden) 2-1

Djurgarden (Jesper Karlstrom) def. Borussia Dortmund (Achraf Hakimi) 2-1

Ajax (Sergino Dest) vs. FC Copenhagen (Mo Daramy): delayed

Guimaraes and Olympique Lyonnais had no problems in a 6-2 victory over Joao Felix's Atletico Madrid squad. 

Things were much more competitive in the next two matches, starting with AIK squaring off with Manchester City. 

Controlled by Nabil Bahoui, AIK fell behind 1-0 and could only manage one shot in the first half. Coming out of the intermission, things turned in Bahoui's favor when the winger used Jasir Asani's avatar to tie the score in the 49th minute. 

Fast forwarding to the 73rd minute, the Swedish club took the lead for good thanks to some fancy footwork by Stefan Silva. 

The matchup between Jesper Karlstrom's Djurgarden squad and Achraf Hakimi's Dortmund was fairly one-sided in favor of Karlstrom. The Swede took a two-goal lead in the second half when Kalle Holmberg scored in the 61st minute. 

Dortmund was able to get on the board in the 83rd minute on Jadon Sancho's penalty-kick goal, but Hakimi couldn't regroup his offense down the stretch to tie things up before time expired. 

Related

    Lautaro Chooses Barcelona

    Marca say Inter striker will push for move this summer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lautaro Chooses Barcelona

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Mane Could Be Tempted by Madrid

    Senegal teammate Balde says Mane loves Liverpool but 'I don’t think he wants to be there forever'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mane Could Be Tempted by Madrid

    Goal
    via Goal

    Quiz: Name the Ballon d'Or Podiums

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Quiz: Name the Ballon d'Or Podiums

    Squawka
    via Squawka

    Report: Madrid Will Move for Haaland

    Benzema's form won't stop Real building their next champion team

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Madrid Will Move for Haaland

    Pete Jenson
    via Mail Online