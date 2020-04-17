Isaiah Simmons Taken by Giants in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: Linebacker Isaiah Simmons #11 of the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The New York Giants were predicted to select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft as part of Bleacher Report's user mock draft Friday.

Voting was conducted on the B/R app. Here's a look at the results so far:

Simmons is coming off a terrific junior season with the Tigers. The 6'4", 238-pounder recorded 104 total tackles, eight sacks, eight passes defended, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 15 appearances.

"Just kinda like a Swiss Army knife," the 2019 All-American told reporters about his playing style at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "[You can] move me around because then I can really show what I can do. I wouldn't say I'm really tied down to one position."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Simmons as the draft class' fourth-best prospect with an overall grade of 95. He also listed the Kansas native as the top linebacker and the player at the position with the best chance of becoming a Week 1 starter in the NFL.

If taken by New York, he'd probably slot into the lineup right away alongside Blake Martinez, David Mayo and either Kyler Fackrell or Lorenzo Carter as part of the team's 3-4 defensive scheme.

Simmons is a strong bet to land somewhere inside the top 10 even if he slides past the Giants when the draft gets underway Thursday night.

