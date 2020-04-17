Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Amirah Commits to LSU, Joins Brother Shareef

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Amirah O'Neal, the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, announced her college basketball commitment Thursday to her father's alma mater LSU.

She posted the decision on Instagram. Her brother, Shareef O'Neal, confirmed in February he was transferring from UCLA to the Tigers.

"One of the most difficult decisions for a person my age to make, is the jump from high school to college," Amirah wrote. "Although I don't fully know what's ahead of me, I am ready for the challenge. I never imagined myself saying this, but I am excited to say that I have decided to commit to being a student-athlete at LSU alongside my brother Shareef. I am sooooo grateful to spend my next four years as a Tiger."

The 18-year-old Los Angeles native will be a member of the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class. The 6'3" center has been a standout performer for Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, averaging 17.2 points.



"[She] was an Honorable Mention selection to the MaxPreps 2019 California All-State Girls Basketball Team, as well as the Cal-Hi Sports Division IV All-State Team," per 247Sports.

LSU has yet to announce the signing, though the program added TCU transfer Ryann Payne on Wednesday.

Shaq spent three seasons with the Tigers from 1989 through 1992 before leaving to get selected first overall in the 1992 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. The 7'1" center averaged 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks while shooting 61 percent from the field across 90 collegiate appearances.

"It's like we told him, 'You're going to make your own name here,'" LSU men's head coach Will Wade said about the Shareef signing. "Shaq's really excited. He was excited for him to come here. He's excited to see where things go."

Wade added, "The name O'Neal is a part of LSU basketball history."

Amirah will attempt to further that legacy starting next season.