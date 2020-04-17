NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Brandon Ingram, Serge Ibaka, More

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

While there's no guarantee of when or if the 2019-20 NBA season will pick back up, the 2020 offseason is upcoming. Teams will approach the offseason with some degree of normalcy, which means that the market for pending free agents will be competitive.

Will the offseason be as drama-drenched as last year's? Probably not. Between the Anthony Davis trade and the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, the 2019 offseason was as exciting as any in recent memory. However, some key players are scheduled to be available.

One of the big-name pending free agents (restricted) was involved in the Davis trade. Duke product Brandon Ingram is likely to garner a lot of buzz on the market in the offseason, though he probably won't actually be available.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to match any offer sheet that crops up for Ingram—per "multiple sources."

This shouldn't be surprising, as Ingram has been simply fantastic for the Pelicans this season. He has averaged 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in just over 34 minutes per game. New Orleans has virtually no reason to part with the 22-year old this offseason.

Prediction: matches any and all offers for Ingram.

Serge Ibaka

Another one of the big-name pending free agents this year is former Leonard teammate Serge Ibaka. A Toronto Raptors mainstay since 2017, the one-time Seattle SuperSonics draft choice appears to be happy in his current home.

"I wanna stay, bro," Ibaka told Sportsnet's Matt Rodrigo:

Ibaka is in the final year of a three-year, $65 million deal. The 10-year veteran is still very much an asset on the court. He was averaging 16 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game when play was suspended earlier this year.

For a potential contender seeking veteran talent, Ibaka should be a prime target in the offseason. However, he is happy in Toronto, and the Raptors—sans Leonard—should be eager to hang onto all of the notable names they can.

Prediction: Ibaka re-signs with Toronto on a short-term deal.

Anthony Davis

Davis himself is about to be an offseason prize for the second year in a row. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in January that Davis had turned down a contract extension and is expected to decline his player option in the offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers surrendered a hefty package—one that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks—to acquire Davis. Having him depart after just one season would be disastrous.

Davis isn't likely to leave, however. According to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Davis is eager to remain in Los Angeles:

"By any measure, [keeping Davis] is the top priority of the summer given what the Lakers had to give up to get him. Most in league circles believe that work is largely done—that L.A. is where Davis wanted to be, LeBron James is the teammate he wanted to have, and that the Lakers have done enough to sell him on a future with the franchise."

Davis' desire to become a free agent likely has more to do with his financial future than his playing path. By opting out and signing a new deal, he can earn that proverbial fat cash. By staying in Los Angeles, he can remain with James and continue his pursuit of an NBA title—and by signing a short-term deal, he can give himself flexibility.

Prediction: Davis re-signs with Lakers on a two-year contract with a third-year player option.