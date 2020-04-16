Agent: NBA Giving NCAA 'Big Middle Finger' with G League Contracts for Recruits

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

At least one NBA agent believes the league has had enough with the NCAA.

"I think the NBA is doing it as a big middle finger to the NCAA," the agent said of the program that will pay prospects to play in the G League for a season before heading to the Association, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. "This is how it's going to be, we're going to take control of the development of top players."

The comments came after highly regarded prospect Jalen Green announced he would not enroll in college and instead play in the NBA's G League.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Green is expected to make around $500,000 with the chance to increase that total with endorsement opportunities. Charania also noted Green is headlining the G League's efforts to launch a team in Southern California.

