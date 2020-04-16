USC QB JT Daniels Enters Name in Transfer Portal After 2 Seasons with Trojans

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

USC quarterback JT Daniels has entered the transfer portal, per an official statement from Trojans head coach Clay Helton:

Daniels earned the starting job as a freshman in 2018, but his 2019 campaign was cut short after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first game.

He totaled 2,887 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 12 total games with the Trojans.

