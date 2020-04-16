USC QB JT Daniels Enters Name in Transfer Portal After 2 Seasons with Trojans

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

Southern California quarterback JT Daniels in an NCAA football game against Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

USC quarterback JT Daniels has entered the transfer portal, per an official statement from Trojans head coach Clay Helton:

Daniels earned the starting job as a freshman in 2018, but his 2019 campaign was cut short after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first game.

He totaled 2,887 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 12 total games with the Trojans.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

