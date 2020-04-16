LeSean McCoy Talks Andy Reid's Super Bowl Win with Chiefs, 'Power' on RB Market

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

LeSean McCoy discussed winning his first Super Bowl and hitting free agency with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on RapSheet and Friends recently.

Though he wasn't active during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, McCoy said he still supported his teammates during the week and was especially happy to help head coach Andy Reid get his first title.

"That meant a lot to me to see him cry tears of joy with his wife and sons," McCoy said.

The running back spent the first four years of his NFL career playing under Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles and got a chance to reunite with him in 2019 after signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

Though McCoy is looking to get a new contract this offseason, he also showed concern about younger players at his position, including elite running backs like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

"The guys at the top have to set the bar high," the 31-year-old said.

"It's all about just having power," he added. "You'll see a guy like Barkley and McCaffrey when they're up, they're going to demand some big money, and they deserve it."

McCaffrey signed a four-year extension with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week worth $64 million.

Barkley has at least two more seasons under contract with the New York Giants but could soon be interested in a new deal.

"I just believe that, try to get all the money you can get in the first two or the first three years," McCoy told Rapoport.

As far as his own contract, the six-time Pro Bowler told SiriusXM NFL Radio on April 10 that he's looking at a "couple teams" and wants to go to "a winning franchise."

On Thursday, he also explained he wants to remain in the NFL until he hits 12,000 rushing yards in his career.

As the veteran noted, there are 16 players in league history to hit this mark, and 14 are in the Hall of Fame. The only two exceptions—Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson—are still active.

McCoy has 11,071 rushing yards in his career.