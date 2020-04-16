Eli Manning Donates 2012 Super Bowl MVP Corvette for All In Challenge Charity

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

If you want to own a one-of-a-kind piece of Super Bowl memorabilia or simply stick it to the Patriots fan in your life, Eli Manning is offering the opportunity of a lifetime.

The retired New York Giants quarterback posted a video Tuesday offering his 2012 Super Bowl MVP Corvette as part of the All In Challenge for COVID-19 relief:

"I will actually come and hand-deliver this to whoever wins it. We'll get to hang out for a little bit, chat, I'll get to meet your friends and family, maybe go out to lunch, and maybe I'll teach you how to handle this bad boy," Manning said in the video.

The All In Challenge is a charitable endeavor sponsored by Fanatics, with celebrities coming together to offer items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences in exchange for donations to COVID-19 relief. The proceeds will provide food for those in need.

More than $6.5 million has already been raised as of publication.

As far as the Manning convertible goes, it falls under the auctions category. The current bidding price is $80,000.