Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Vikings, Browns Haven't Talked; WR Not on Block

Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Vikings, Browns Haven't Talked; WR Not on BlockApril 16, 2020
It's time to stop the rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. (probably) isn't going anywhere.
Chris Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported he looked into trade speculation regarding Beckham—specifically a rumor of talks between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns—and found no evidence of any talks.
Robinson further reported the Browns do not have Beckham "on the block."
