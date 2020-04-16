Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Vikings, Browns Haven't Talked; WR Not on Block

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

It's time to stop the rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. (probably) isn't going anywhere.

Chris Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported he looked into trade speculation regarding Beckham—specifically a rumor of talks between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns—and found no evidence of any talks.

Robinson further reported the Browns do not have Beckham "on the block."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.