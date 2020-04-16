Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Vikings, Browns Haven't Talked; WR Not on Block

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Odell Beckham Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

It's time to stop the rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. (probably) isn't going anywhere.

Chris Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported he looked into trade speculation regarding Beckham—specifically a rumor of talks between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns—and found no evidence of any talks.

Robinson further reported the Browns do not have Beckham "on the block."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

