Suns Announce Recipients of Devin Booker's $100K NBA 2K Prize Donation

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker took the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament after defeating teammate Deandre Ayton in the finals on Saturday.

Booker earned a $100,000 donation in his name to be made toward a charity supporting COVID-19 relief, and the Suns released word Wednesday that the six-figure amount will be split between #FirstRespondersFirst and Arizona Food Bank Network, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

Per its website, #FirstRespondersFirst seeks to "provide essential supplies, equipment and resources for protecting frontline healthcare workers and their patients."

The Arizona Food Bank Network consists of five individual food banks located in the state. Combined, they serve all of Arizona's 15 counties.

Booker won the 16-player tournament by defeating Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell and Ayton, in order.

The Suns' leading scorer defeated his opponents by an average of 10.8 points per game. Five of the six matchups resulted in double-digit victories, including three of Booker's four semifinal and final matchups, which were best-of-three series.

The former Kentucky star has already donated six figures to COVID-19 relief. In addition to the $100,000 donation for his NBA 2K victory, Booker also pledged $100,000 through live streaming on Twitch.

The Suns' official website provided more information on March 20:

"Given the unprecedented and constantly-evolving situation surrounding the effects of COVID-19 on our community and beyond, Devin Booker, in partnership with Phoenix Suns Charities, will raise money through livestreaming on Twitch to support non-profits that best serve the needs of the most vulnerable in the community."

Those funds are directed toward Arizona Food Bank Network, Foundation for Senior Living and Banner Health Foundation.