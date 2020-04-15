D'Angelo Russell Names LeBron, Kobe, Michael Jordan in All-Time Starting 5

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell named his all-time NBA starting five on Wednesday and it was an interesting list, with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Steph Curry locked in as four of the starters and Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Durant tying for the last spot.

That Russell didn't choose anyone who played before Jordan was most interesting. There were no bad players on his list, of course, but you could make a pretty strong case that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Oscar Robertson deserve top-five consideration.

Nobody will argue with Jordan or James being on the list. Shaq would be in consideration for the starting center spot, even if Abdul-Jabbar, Chamberlain and Russell all arguably have better overall resumes. Johnson and Curry present a fun debate for the starting point guard position.

Russell may have some modern biases, but his picks are reasonable.