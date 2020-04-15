Sabrina Ionescu: Steph Curry Texts 'Almost Every Day' to Sign Under Armour Deal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a photo with Oregon Ducks Basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu, after advancing to the NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu has the opportunity to sign a lucrative sneaker deal with one of several different companies, including Nike and Puma, but Stephen Curry is trying to push the Oregon star to Under Armour.

"I think he texts me almost every day," Ionescu said of Curry on the Runnin' Plays podcast (h/t Logan Murdock of NBC Sports). "He's working hard."

Ionescu is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Friday.

      

