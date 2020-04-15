Sabrina Ionescu: Steph Curry Texts 'Almost Every Day' to Sign Under Armour Deal

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu has the opportunity to sign a lucrative sneaker deal with one of several different companies, including Nike and Puma, but Stephen Curry is trying to push the Oregon star to Under Armour.

"I think he texts me almost every day," Ionescu said of Curry on the Runnin' Plays podcast (h/t Logan Murdock of NBC Sports). "He's working hard."

Ionescu is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Friday.

