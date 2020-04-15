Knicks Rumors: David Blatt, NY to Part Ways; Ex-Cavs HC 'Leaves on Good Terms'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, SPAIN - MARCH 21: Head Coach David Blatt of Olympiacos Piraeus in action during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between Herbalife Gran Canaria and Olympiacos Piraeus at Gran Canaria Arena on March 21, 2019 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

David Blatt will reportedly leave the New York Knicks as his contract has expired, although he "leaves on good terms" with president Leon Rose, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Blatt was hired by the team in December to be a basketball operations consultant under then-president Steve Mills, who was fired in February. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach planned to help the team in the front office, G League and international scouting.

The 60-year-old had spent most of his time in basketball on the sidelines as a coach rather than in the front office.

Though much of his career has been overseas, including with Maccabi Tel Aviv where he won the EuroLeague title in 2014, Blatt was an NBA head coach for parts of two seasons where he produced an 84-40 regular-season record for the Cavaliers.

He helped lead LeBron James and company to the NBA finals in 2015 but was fired halfway through the 2015-16 campaign.

After returning to Europe coaching Greek club Olympiakos, he stepped down in October 2019 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Though he retired from coaching to take the Knicks job, it could be a stepping stone for a secondary career in basketball.

Video Play Button

New York will continue its front office restructure under Rose as it tries to turn things around following seven straight losing seasons.

Related

    Report: Blatt, Knicks to Part Ways After Contract Runs Out

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Report: Blatt, Knicks to Part Ways After Contract Runs Out

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Fans Can Bid to Witness Draft-Day Decision 👀

    2 fans can join execs in war room and a game of HORSE with Allan Houston, John Starks. Bidding starts at $10K.

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Fans Can Bid to Witness Draft-Day Decision 👀

    Stefan Bondy
    via nydailynews.com

    Re-Drafting 2006 NBA Class 📝

    There were a lot of busts in the first 10 picks. We try to clean the draft up ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2006 NBA Class 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    What NBA Quarantine Life Is Really Like

    B/R's Jonathan Abrams gets NBA players, coaches and execs to open up abou their life in isolation ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What NBA Quarantine Life Is Really Like

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report