Knicks Rumors: David Blatt, NY to Part Ways; Ex-Cavs HC 'Leaves on Good Terms'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

David Blatt will reportedly leave the New York Knicks as his contract has expired, although he "leaves on good terms" with president Leon Rose, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Blatt was hired by the team in December to be a basketball operations consultant under then-president Steve Mills, who was fired in February. The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach planned to help the team in the front office, G League and international scouting.

The 60-year-old had spent most of his time in basketball on the sidelines as a coach rather than in the front office.

Though much of his career has been overseas, including with Maccabi Tel Aviv where he won the EuroLeague title in 2014, Blatt was an NBA head coach for parts of two seasons where he produced an 84-40 regular-season record for the Cavaliers.

He helped lead LeBron James and company to the NBA finals in 2015 but was fired halfway through the 2015-16 campaign.

After returning to Europe coaching Greek club Olympiakos, he stepped down in October 2019 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Though he retired from coaching to take the Knicks job, it could be a stepping stone for a secondary career in basketball.

New York will continue its front office restructure under Rose as it tries to turn things around following seven straight losing seasons.