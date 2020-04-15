Stephen Curry's Wife Ayesha Reportedly Sued for More Than $10M

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Ayesha Curry attends the Ulla Johnson show on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Donell Woodson/Getty Images)
Donell Woodson/Getty Images

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, is being sued for more than $10 million by a company she hired to help increase her visibility and branding, according to TMZ Sports.

Robert Flutie, who owns Flutie Entertainment, said in the suit that Curry "expressed dreams of building herself into a global brand" and signed a contract in November 2014.

Curry parted ways with Flutie Entertainment in May 2019 and "allegedly tried to cut them out of all profits and ownership equity of things she created during her time as a Flutie client."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    What NBA Quarantine Life Is Really Like

    B/R's Jonathan Abrams gets NBA players, coaches and execs to open up abou their life in isolation ➡️

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    What NBA Quarantine Life Is Really Like

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Mark Jackson Doesn't Think He's Being Blackballed

    Former Warriors HC says he'll be 'locked and loaded' when the coaching opportunity presents itself

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Mark Jackson Doesn't Think He's Being Blackballed

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2006 NBA Draft

    We clean up one of the worst drafts in recent memory 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2006 NBA Draft

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Vote Would Be 'Required' to Crown a Champion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Vote Would Be 'Required' to Crown a Champion

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report