Stephen Curry's Wife Ayesha Reportedly Sued for More Than $10M

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, is being sued for more than $10 million by a company she hired to help increase her visibility and branding, according to TMZ Sports.

Robert Flutie, who owns Flutie Entertainment, said in the suit that Curry "expressed dreams of building herself into a global brand" and signed a contract in November 2014.

Curry parted ways with Flutie Entertainment in May 2019 and "allegedly tried to cut them out of all profits and ownership equity of things she created during her time as a Flutie client."

