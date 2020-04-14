Patriots Sideline Videotaping Investigation 'Remains Under Review' by NFL

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

The New England Patriots logo adorns a football during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are still under investigation by the NFL for filming the sidelines during a Week 14 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Dec. 8.

"The matter remains under review," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Tuesday.

The Patriots released a statement addressing the violation of NFL rules on Dec. 9:

Cincinnati was New England's opponent the following week.

In January, the NFL had not yet discussed any punishment for the Pats:

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter forecasted what could be coming New England's way:

Head coach Bill Belichick denied any involvement in the in-game filming on Dec. 10: "I don't have anything to do with this at all, whatsoever. Whatever is going on between the people involved in it and the league and all that, it's not a football issue in any way shape or form. I have no involvement. I don’t know anything about this."

The team has maintained that their film crew, employed by a company owned by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, was focused only on compiling footage for a Do Your Job documentary and not for competitive gain.




