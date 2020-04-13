Ex-Maryland OL Ellis McKennie III's Dad out of Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie III had plenty to celebrate on Monday as his father was released from the hospital after "close to a month in the hospital" battling COVID-19:

"This is hope. Hope that with tireless work from medical [professionals], support and positivity from loved ones, and a prayer ARMY, that this disease can be beaten," McKennie tweeted. "After close to a month in the hospital, 2 1/2 weeks in a coma, my dad has been released. GOD IS GOOD! STAY POSITIVE!"

McKennie had tweeted on April 11 that his father was expected to come home on Monday.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren relayed that Ellis McKennie Jr. was tested for COVID-19 on March 21, "which was enhancing the impact from pneumonia," and the results came back positive on March 23.

McKennie has consistently been tweeting updates about his father:

"Update: Today they removed the ventilator and my dad began breathing on his own for the first time in weeks!" he tweeted on April 6. "My mom even got to speak to him for the first time in 21 days and he said, 'I love you, I am ok.' He's not quite out of the woods but it appears the hard part is behind us."

"It was so emotional when he was released," McKennie told VanHaaren. "I was almost stunned, just speechless, that he finally got out. There were so many tough days throughout this process where I never knew if I was going to get to see my father again. I was just so happy to see him."

McKennie played four years at Maryland. He redshirted in 2015 before seeing game action as a reserve in 2016 and '17. He started three games at right tackle in 2018 and appeared in all 12 games (10 starts) last season for the 3-9 Terrapins.

According to the Terps' official team website, McKennie "became the first offensive lineman to start at four different positions (right guard, center, left tackle & right tackle) in a season since at least 1997." He was also a team captain in 2019.