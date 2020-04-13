Ex-MSU DL Fabien Lovett Transferring to FSU After Mike Leach Tweet

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announced his transfer to Florida State on Monday afternoon:

Lovett entered the transfer portal April 3:

The decision came after Mike Leach, hired as Mississippi State's head coach in January, tweeted a meme illustrating a woman knitting a noose for her husband. Lovett, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, responded to Leach's tweet with "wtf."

According to Rashad Milligan of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Lovett was so upset that he sent a screenshot of Leach's tweet to his father, Abdual Lovett, who then decided Fabien should leave Mississippi State.

"I didn't feel comfortable with my son being down there with a guy like that from a leadership standpoint— that you can just throw anything out there," Abdual told Milligan. "I feel if he can do it, the kids are going to feel like they can do it."

Leach deleted the tweet and issued an apology:

"I just feel comfortable and that’s where I want to be," Lovett told Brendan Sonnone of Noles247, pertaining to why he chose Florida State. "I'm cool with [Mike] Norvell and he recruited me since high school. They're a bunch of cool people. I also know coach [Chris] Marve real well. Coach Odell [Haggins], we were just texting this morning and everything. I like him a lot, too."

Lovett decommitted from Mississippi State in January 2018 before signing a letter of intent with the Bulldogs in February 2018 and enrolling at the university in March 2018, per 247Sports. He was a 3-star recruit in the class of 2018 and received 10 offers, but Florida State was not among them.

Lovett appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2018 before making 11 appearances last season with one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and 19 total tackles.