Report: Kings Turned Down 'Multiple Teams' on Harry Giles at NBA Trade Deadline

The Sacramento Kings opted to hang onto 2017 first-round pick Harry Giles III at February's trade deadline despite "multiple teams" contacting the Kings and checking on Giles, according to NBC Sports' James Ham.

The Kings turned away all interested suitors.

Giles is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after the Kings declined the 21-year-old's 2020 option in October.

"According to an NBA source, the Kings love Giles and will continue to support his development," Ham reported at the time. "This decision also doesn't preclude Giles from being an important part of their future."

Giles tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee before his sophomore year of high school then tore his right ACL as a senior. As a freshman at Duke in October 2016, Giles underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. He averaged just 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds across 26 games (six starts) in 2016-17 at Duke.

The Kings drafted Giles at 20th overall in June 2017 after acquiring picks Nos. 15 and 20 from Portland. Sacramento officially announced that Giles would not play at all during his rookie campaign in January 2018.

Giles averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes across 58 games (no starts) in 2018-19. Before the NBA announced the suspension of the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19 on March 11, Giles was averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.2 points across 38 games (17 starts) for the 28-36 Kings.

Kings teammate De'Aaron Fox praised Giles while broadcasting live on Twitch last week. "No. 1 player in our class by far," Fox said of Giles in high school (h/t SB Nation's Sabreena Merchant). "By far he was the No. 1 player in our class."

Sacramento took Fox at No. 5 overall in 2017. The 22-year-old Kentucky product was the Kings' leading scorer this season. Ideally, Sacramento would like for Giles to develop into a stout complement to Fox.

"Hope isn’t completely gone for Kings fans who would love to see Giles stick around long term, but it’s waning," Ham wrote Monday. "We'll know more when the NBA reopens for business, but Giles did enough during his opportunity to intrigue plenty of teams around the league."

The NBA has not yet announced any plan to resume the 2019-20 season.