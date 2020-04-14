Re-Grading the Biggest NBA Free-Agent Signings Since 2000

7 of 10

Contract Details: Five years, $124 million

While he ultimately settled on a near-max deal with the New York Knicks, Anthony was almost a Chicago Bull.

He detailed his plans on ESPN's First Take in 2009:

"I was going to Chicago. Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, I was there, right? I was there. And then I started getting whispers behind the scenes. Yo, look, this person ain't gonna be there. It ain't really right. This and that. It was all of that started to come up in the midst of my decision-making. I wasn't gonna let anything cloud that. I met with New York last. Like, I think it was the last team I met with because I knew that I was ready to move on from that situation because of what I was dealing with and going through in New York."

Anthony was 30 and still hanging on to the prime of his career. He had led the league in scoring just two years earlier and was coming off a season in which he averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals.

The Knicks had won just 37 games, however, and needed Anthony to have any chance at making the playoffs.

After agreeing to a five-year deal, Anthony lasted just three more seasons with the Knicks before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick that would later become Mitchell Robinson.

Not wanting to pay him the final $26.2 million on his contract, OKC traded Anthony, along with a first-round pick, to the Atlanta Hawks for Dennis Schroder in a three-team deal after just one season. He would never play a game for Atlanta, which ate the majority of the final part of his $124 million deal before waiving him.

While the Knicks got three All-Star seasons out of Anthony on this contract, they never made the postseason and got little back for him in return. For someone on a $100 million-plus deal, that was a bitter disappointment.

Updated Grade: C-