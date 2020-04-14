Best CFB Players in the Last 10 Years Who Never Won the Heisman

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Every college football season has dozens of star players, but there's only one Heisman Trophy to award. Inevitably, deserving winners will leave the college game without the honor.

But superstars don't need a trophy to validate their success.

Other than Aaron Donald—because there is no chance we're leaving out Aaron Donald—all of these players had a top-five finish in Heisman voting yet never won the award.

The only seasons considered are 2010-19. For example, if a player starred in 2009 but didn't perform at a Heisman level in 2010, he would not be a factor. Similarly, production in the earlier decade would not be weighed for a 2010s star.