Video: LeBron James, Son Bronny Join Diddy to Raise Money for Healthcare Workers

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son, Bronny, made an appearance Sunday on Diddy's dance-a-thon to support healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diddy tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the event had raised over $3 million.

James has done his part during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping the Family Resource Center open at his I Promise School for students in need, per Mark Medina of USA Today:

"It has partnered with Smuckers and Akron Food Bank to prep and give care packages filled with food, toothpaste and toilet paper to its 1,443 enrolled students and their families. The center has remained open for any families that need shelter, clothing, medical care and mental health assistance. And the center has kept its hotline open."

James also has provided 1,300 meals for students at the school and their families.