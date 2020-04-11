Watch Pat Beverley Talk Smack, Walk Off After Loss to Deandre Ayton in NBA 2K20

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley's epic trash-talking has been a prominent theme during the NBA 2K Players Tournament, which reached its semifinal round Saturday.

Beverley kept it up as he played Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in a best two-of-three series, but the big man got the last laugh with a 2-0 sweep to advance to the finals.

Beverley wasn't having it, though, as he walked off after his Clips lost to Ayton's Suns when Game 2 went final:

Beverley and Ayton went back-and-forth during their series, with the Clipper floor general at one point asking the big man who his teammates were while Suns guard Jevon Carter hit three straight three-pointers:

After a powerful Ayton slam dunk, Beverley said that he hadn't seen something like that in real life from the center:

He was also in disbelief when Ayton, who is 0-of-7 in real life shooting three-pointers, knocked one down as himself in 2K:

When Beverley wasn't talking to Ayton, he was trying to hype himself up:

Beverley's time in this tournament may be over, but he was arguably the most entertaining part of the competition.