Watch Pat Beverley Talk Smack, Walk Off After Loss to Deandre Ayton in NBA 2K20

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 12, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 132-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley's epic trash-talking has been a prominent theme during the NBA 2K Players Tournament, which reached its semifinal round Saturday.

Beverley kept it up as he played Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in a best two-of-three series, but the big man got the last laugh with a 2-0 sweep to advance to the finals.

Beverley wasn't having it, though, as he walked off after his Clips lost to Ayton's Suns when Game 2 went final:

Beverley and Ayton went back-and-forth during their series, with the Clipper floor general at one point asking the big man who his teammates were while Suns guard Jevon Carter hit three straight three-pointers:

After a powerful Ayton slam dunk, Beverley said that he hadn't seen something like that in real life from the center:

He was also in disbelief when Ayton, who is 0-of-7 in real life shooting three-pointers, knocked one down as himself in 2K:

Video Play Button

When Beverley wasn't talking to Ayton, he was trying to hype himself up:

Beverley's time in this tournament may be over, but he was arguably the most entertaining part of the competition.

