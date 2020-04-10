Bulls Rumors: GM List Includes Clippers' Mark Hughes, 76ers' Marc Eversley, More

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls' front-office overhaul will reportedly continue with a general manager search.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Arturas Karnisovas—who Wojnarowski previously reported is Chicago's new executive vice president of basketball operations—will explore a number of candidates for the general manager position.

Among those he will consider are a handful of assistant general managers around the league, including Calvin Booth of the Denver Nuggets, Marc Eversley of the Philadelphia 76ers, Mark Hughes of the Los Angeles Clippers and Matt Lloyd of the Orlando Magic.

Booth's connection to the Nuggets is notable considering the 2019-20 campaign was Karnisovas' seventh with Denver and third as general manager. What's more, Wojnarowski reported Denver scout Pat Connelly is "in serious talks" to join the front office.

However, there could be another factor in play when it comes to Booth.

Wojnarowski reported Booth "is a serious candidate for promotion" to take Karnisovas' former position with the Nuggets.

K.J. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf will give Karnisovas "full authority" to change the front office as he sees fit. In addition to the candidates with Nuggets ties, Johnson reported part of that will include hiring New Orleans Pelicans executive director of basketball administration J.J. (Jimmy) Polk for a spot in the front office.

Frustration with the front office has been a common theme of late in Chicago, as fans have publicly expressed their desire for the team to move on from executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post noted that "Karnisovas is widely respected around the league, and he’s been instrumental in Denver’s draft-day successes like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr."

Those types of moves will be key for him and the new-look front office to rebuild a once-proud Bulls franchise that hasn't won a playoff series since the 2014-15 campaign.

Expectations were somewhat higher this season with players such as Zach LaVine, Coby White, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., but Chicago struggled on the way to a 22-43 record before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.